Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a total market cap of $14,147.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00759351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

