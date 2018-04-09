Coin2.1 Hits Market Capitalization of $150,661.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Coin2.1 has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $150,661.00 and $25.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00706000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006426 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00098047 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto. The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

