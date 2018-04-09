CoinFi Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta. CoinFi has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $69,628.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00763291 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,470,573 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

