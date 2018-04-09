CoinMeet (MEE) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinMeet has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $6.31 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMeet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinMeet

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,999 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin. CoinMeet’s official website is coinmeet.io.

Buying and Selling CoinMeet

CoinMeet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CoinMeet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinMeet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.