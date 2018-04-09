Coinonat Market Capitalization Tops $69,344.00 (CXT)

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Coinonat has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinonat has a total market cap of $69,344.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinonat coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat Coin Profile

Coinonat (CRYPTO:CXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat. Coinonat’s official website is www.coinonat.org.

Buying and Selling Coinonat

Coinonat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Coinonat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinonat must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinonat using one of the exchanges listed above.

