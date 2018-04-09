Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.38 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Columbia Banking System worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $41.95 on Monday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3,063.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Clint Stein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $101,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/columbia-banking-system-inc-colb-position-boosted-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.