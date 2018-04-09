Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.44 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.31% of Columbus McKinnon worth $30,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. 248,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $796.31, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.84. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

