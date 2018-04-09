Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.08.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 17,554,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,742,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $158,470.56, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

