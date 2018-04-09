Comcast (CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Nomura

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by Nomura to $40.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Comcast stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,470.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,369,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

