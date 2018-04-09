Comcast (CMCSA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $158,470.56, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

