Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.60 Billion

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $22.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.24 billion. Comcast reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $22.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.27 billion to $90.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $91.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $90.67 billion to $93.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of Comcast (CMCSA) traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 45,227,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,771,002. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $167,898.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,369,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $25,246,065.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,381,228 shares of company stock worth $51,795,182 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

