Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,255,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,282 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Comcast worth $1,968,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,581.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,199,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,097,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522,368 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $650,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 7,838.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,074,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $683,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Comcast stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $158,470.56, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/comcast-co-cmcsa-position-boosted-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.