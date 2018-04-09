Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 297,966 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297,966 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,522,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,470.56, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $214,201.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

