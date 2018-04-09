Comerica Inc (CMA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Comerica by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 218.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,837,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,733. The firm has a market cap of $16,403.44, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica Inc has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.98.

In other Comerica news, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $397,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock worth $26,250,992. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

