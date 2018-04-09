Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBSH stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,301.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $405,281.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kemper sold 78,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,501,724.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,284,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,767,006.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,981. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

