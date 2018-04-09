Commercial Metals (CMC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.36. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,599. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2,256.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In other Commercial Metals news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $340,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

