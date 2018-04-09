Commerzbank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €111.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €129.00 ($159.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.05 ($145.74).

FRA:BAYN traded down €0.18 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching €93.43 ($115.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,665 shares. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($152.86).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

