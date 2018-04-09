CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News headlines about CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommScope earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.8107207998168 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

COMM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CommScope has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,470.52, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CommScope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $2,372,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/commscope-comm-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-18-updated-updated-updated.html.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.