Raymond James & Associates Acquires 124,159 Shares of CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) by 991.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of CommScope worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CommScope to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. CommScope Holding Co has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7,470.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CommScope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

