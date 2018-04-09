Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,694.23, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.75%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

