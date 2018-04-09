Community Financial Services Group LLC Cuts Position in Apple (AAPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,750,246,000 after buying an additional 834,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after buying an additional 3,845,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,393,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,067,559,000 after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,854,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,367,571,000 after buying an additional 1,850,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,262,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,259,868,000 after buying an additional 570,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.38 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $854,362.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

