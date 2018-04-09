Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $469.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 995,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $3,952,337.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 31.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,499 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,895 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

