Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.87, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.22%. equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 505,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/community-trust-bancorp-ctbi-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.