Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Companhia de Saneamento Basico earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7248106637482 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Companhia de Saneamento Basico from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SBS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. 617,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,005. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,862.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

