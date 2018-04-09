Analyzing ADTRAN (ADTN) & Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ: ADTN) and Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADTRAN and Aerohive Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $666.58 million 1.07 $23.84 million $0.89 16.74 Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.37 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.44

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Aerohive Networks. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADTRAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ADTRAN has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ADTRAN and Aerohive Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 3 4 0 2.57 Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75

ADTRAN currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Aerohive Networks has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.27%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than ADTRAN.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Aerohive Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN 3.58% 7.95% 5.79% Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ADTRAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aerohive Networks does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Aerohive Networks on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company's access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.