Contrasting PPG Industries (PPG) & AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and PPG Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $164.03 million 2.25 $23.47 million N/A N/A PPG Industries $14.75 billion 1.85 $1.59 billion $5.87 18.64

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Dividends

PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AgroFresh Solutions does not pay a dividend. PPG Industries pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions 14.31% -0.14% -0.06% PPG Industries 10.98% 26.76% 9.03%

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and PPG Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 PPG Industries 0 9 8 0 2.47

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. PPG Industries has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Given PPG Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPG Industries is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of PPG Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPG Industries beats AgroFresh Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The Company’s brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIKKENS, PPG PITTSBURGH PAINTS, MULCO, FLOOD, LIQUID NAILS, SICO, CIL, RENNER, TAUBMANS, WHITE KNIGHT, BRISTOL, HOMAX, DEKORAL, TRILAK, GORI, and BONDEX, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.