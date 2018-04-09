Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) versus Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Critical Analysis

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britvic has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Britvic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70 Britvic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev currently has a consensus target price of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Britvic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Britvic pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Britvic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Britvic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 3.28 $8.00 billion $4.04 27.10 Britvic $1.99 billion 1.24 $141.44 million $1.36 13.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Britvic. Britvic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Britvic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40% Britvic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Britvic on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands. It also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.