San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Apache (NYSE:APA) Critical Survey

Apache (NYSE: APA) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache 20.32% 1.11% 0.41% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28%

Risk & Volatility

Apache has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apache and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 6 9 2 0 1.76 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache presently has a consensus target price of $41.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Apache pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apache shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apache and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.42 billion 2.28 $1.30 billion $0.24 160.21 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 7.70 $39.13 million N/A N/A

Apache has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Apache beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Burlington's oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

