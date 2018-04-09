Financial Analysis: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Carnival (CUK)

Carnival (NYSE: CUK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.95% 1.29% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carnival and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion 0.78 $2.61 billion $3.82 17.06 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 4.03 $124.00 million $1.51 27.34

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Carnival pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carnival and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $47.23, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Carnival.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard. It also includes Cruise Support segment, which represents its portfolio of port destinations and private islands. In addition to its cruise operations, it owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Its tour company owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars and motorcoaches. Its Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises generally from 3 to 8 days with almost all of its ships departing from 16 convenient United States home ports located along the East, Gulf and West coasts, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, as of November 30, 2016.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

