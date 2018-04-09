Critical Analysis: DSP Group (DSPG) & Its Peers

DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DSP Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million -$3.00 million 68.82 DSP Group Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 24.47

DSP Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DSP Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 DSP Group Competitors 1421 5527 10670 595 2.57

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.41%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.41% 2.71% 2.14% DSP Group Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Summary

DSP Group competitors beat DSP Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products. Its segments include Home, Office and Mobile. The Home segment includes wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. The Office segment offers solution for Voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) office products, including office solutions that provide businesses with VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The Mobile segment offers products for the mobile market that provides voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination targeted for mobile phone and mobile headsets and wearable devices that incorporate its noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.