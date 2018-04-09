Comparing DXP Enterprises (DXPE) and MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXP Enterprises and MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.01 billion 0.63 $16.88 million $0.86 42.44 MSC Industrial Direct $2.89 billion 1.79 $231.43 million $4.05 22.65

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises. MSC Industrial Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXP Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DXP Enterprises and MSC Industrial Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 MSC Industrial Direct 0 9 5 0 2.36

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.88%. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus target price of $98.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given DXP Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

Volatility and Risk

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 1.68% 5.99% 2.50% MSC Industrial Direct 7.97% 19.37% 11.40%

Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. DXP Enterprises does not pay a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats DXP Enterprises on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, and safety products; and field safety supervision, in-house and field repair, and predictive maintenance services. This segment provides its MRO products for use in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, and other general industrial industries, as well as for mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper. The Supply Chain Services segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. This segment designs programs, such as SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides pump packages comprising diesel and electric driven firewater, pipeline booster, potable water, pigging, lease automatic custody transfer charge unit, chemical injection wash down unit, seawater lift, jockey, condensate, cooling water, and seawater/produced water injection pump packages. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,565,000 stock-keeping units through its catalogs; brochures; eCommerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; and call-centers and branches. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 93 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. It serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

