Comparing Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) & Its Peers

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Erste Group Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Erste Group Bank pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Erste Group Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erste Group Bank Competitors 467 1472 1447 68 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Erste Group Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 13.50% 6.24% 0.49% Erste Group Bank Competitors 18.68% 12.06% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $9.08 billion $1.40 billion 15.33 Erste Group Bank Competitors $14.29 billion $2.17 billion 10.51

Erste Group Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Erste Group Bank rivals beat Erste Group Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is a savings bank. The Company offers a range of banking and other financial services, such as savings accounts, asset management (including investment funds), consumer credit and mortgage lending, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market services, foreign exchange trading, leasing and factoring. The Company operates through nine segments: Retail, SME, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center (ALM & Local CC), Savings Banks, Large Corporates, Commercial Real Estate, Other Corporate, Group Markets and Group Corporate Center (GCC). The Company operates approximately 2,800 branches. The Company offers services in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia. The Company offers personal, corporates and private banking services.

