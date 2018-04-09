Fossil Group (FOSL) vs. O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Financial Analysis

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fossil Group and O'Reilly Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group -17.15% 0.65% 0.26% O'Reilly Automotive 12.63% 119.05% 14.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fossil Group and O'Reilly Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 3 6 1 0 1.80 O'Reilly Automotive 0 8 9 1 2.61

Fossil Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.96%. O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus price target of $247.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given O'Reilly Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe O'Reilly Automotive is more favorable than Fossil Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fossil Group has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O'Reilly Automotive has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of O'Reilly Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of O'Reilly Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fossil Group and O'Reilly Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $2.79 billion 0.25 -$478.17 million $0.05 289.00 O'Reilly Automotive $8.98 billion 2.20 $1.13 billion $11.84 20.00

O'Reilly Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Fossil Group. O'Reilly Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fossil Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

O'Reilly Automotive beats Fossil Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores, department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 80 retail stores and 123 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 208 retail stores and 133 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories. The Company’s stores offer various services and programs to its customers, such as used oil, oil filter and battery recycling; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; custom hydraulic hoses, and machine shops.

