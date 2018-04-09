Comparing Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) & Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics N/A -40.31% -37.14% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.72% -27.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blood Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $73.58, suggesting a potential upside of 76.67%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 26.84%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 4.37, indicating that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$117.02 million ($2.76) -15.09 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.49 million N/A N/A

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), as well as in evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company is also involved in conducting Phase 2a clinical trials of voxelotor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a hypoxemic pulmonary disorder; and other pre-clinical research and development activities. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism. The Company developed this molecule to selectively stimulate a particular adenosine subreceptor in the eye with the effect of augmenting the intrinsic function of the eye’s trabecular meshwork (TM). Its product pipeline includes trabodenoson monotherapy delivered in an eye drop formulation, as well as a fixed-dose combination (FDC), of trabodenoson with latanoprost given once-daily (QD). The Company is evaluating the potential of trabodenoson to slow the loss of vision associated with glaucoma and degenerative retinal diseases.

