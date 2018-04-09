Henry Schein (HSIC) vs. Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) Financial Analysis

Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) and Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henry Schein and Biolase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.46 billion 0.83 $406.29 million $3.60 18.58 Biolase $46.93 million 0.87 -$16.85 million N/A N/A

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Biolase.

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and Biolase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.26% 19.70% 7.80% Biolase -35.91% -67.04% -39.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Biolase shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Henry Schein shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Biolase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Henry Schein and Biolase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 1 8 8 0 2.41 Biolase 0 0 1 0 3.00

Henry Schein currently has a consensus price target of $82.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.09%. Biolase has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Biolase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biolase is more favorable than Henry Schein.

Volatility and Risk

Henry Schein has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biolase has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Henry Schein beats Biolase on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Biolase Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

