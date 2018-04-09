Analyzing I.D. Systems (IDSY) and PLDT (PHI)

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) and I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PLDT and I.D. Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 1 4 3 0 2.25 I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

I.D. Systems has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given I.D. Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than PLDT.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. I.D. Systems does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and I.D. Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.17 billion 1.94 $264.74 million $2.71 10.51 I.D. Systems $40.95 million 2.81 -$6.37 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and I.D. Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 8.36% 12.70% 3.17% I.D. Systems -9.45% -18.97% -8.13%

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. This segment also sells WiFi access equipment; develops financial technology solutions; offers insurance products; and operates as a content provider. As of December 31, 2016, it serves 62,763,209 subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunication services, such as local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, and data and miscellaneous services to retail, corporate, and small and medium sized enterprises. This segment also offers information and communications technology, infrastructure, and services for Internet applications; Internet protocol-based solutions and multimedia content delivery services; and business infrastructure and solutions, intelligent data processing and implementation services, and data analytics insight. In addition, it distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides bills printing and other value-added services. Further, this segment provides data and network services; managed information technology (IT) outsourcing; Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting, and professional services; and gaming support services, as well as engages in air transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,438,473 fixed line subscribers. PLDT Inc. has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions in emerging markets. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.