Comparing Ooma (OOMA) & Marin Software (MRIN)

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) and Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -11.46% -32.84% -17.19% Marin Software -41.99% -33.40% -26.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ooma and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Marin Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $114.49 million 1.84 -$13.12 million ($0.69) -16.09 Marin Software $74.99 million 0.51 -$31.49 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

Ooma beats Marin Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling. Ooma is a full router capable of prioritizing voice data and directing traffic to ensure reliable phone service. Its enterprise-grade phone service built for small business includes features, such as calling features, including unlimited calling in United States and Canada, 911 service and toll-free numbers available; office features, including virtual receptionist, extension dialing and voicemail; mobility features, including call forwarding, voicemail forwarding and multi-ring, and one-touch Internet protocol (IP) phone features, including three way conference, transfer calls and call on hold.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. The Company’s platform enables digital marketers to manage performance of their online advertising campaigns. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions, such as advertisement creation and bidding, across multiple publishers and channels, and optimize campaigns across multiple publishers and channels based on market and business data using its predictive bid management technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.