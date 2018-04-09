Head-To-Head Review: Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) and Its Competitors

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Peak Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts -0.13% 1.37% 0.28% Peak Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peak Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83 Peak Resorts Competitors 306 1437 2177 73 2.51

Peak Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Peak Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Peak Resorts pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peak Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $123.25 million $1.24 million 162.33 Peak Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 159.22

Peak Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. Peak Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peak Resorts competitors beat Peak Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc. owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

