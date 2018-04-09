Critical Survey: West (WSTC) and Polycom (NASDAQ:PLCM)

West (NASDAQ: WSTC) and Polycom (NASDAQ:PLCM) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West and Polycom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polycom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

West pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Polycom does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for West and Polycom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West 0 4 0 0 2.00 Polycom 0 0 0 0 N/A

West currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.06%. Given West’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West is more favorable than Polycom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of West shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Polycom shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of West shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Polycom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West and Polycom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West 7.79% N/A 5.18% Polycom -3.47% -3.73% -2.23%

Summary

West beats Polycom on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services. The Company’s segments include Unified Communications Services, which includes collaboration services, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and telecom services; Safety Services, which includes carrier services, government solutions and advanced services; Interactive Services, including outbound (proactive notifications-voice, text/short messaging service (SMS) and chat), inbound speech solutions (interactive voice response or IVR), Web, mobile and professional services, and Specialized Agent Services, which includes healthcare advocacy services, cost management services and revenue generation.

About Polycom

Polycom, Inc. is a United States-based company. The Company is focused on offering solutions for voice, video and content sharing and a line of support and service solutions. The Company’s video, voice and content-management and content-sharing solutions include applications for mobile devices, browser-based video collaboration, cloud-delivered services, conference room systems and home/work office solutions and immersive telepresence. It offers various products and solutions, which include UC Group Systems, UC Platform and UC Personal Devices. UC Group Systems includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems. UC Platform includes universal collaboration servers, virtualization management, resource management, recording and streaming, and remote access technologies that constitute the RealPresence Platform. UC Personal Devices includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems.

Receive News & Ratings for West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.