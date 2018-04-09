Confido Market Capitalization Hits $107,648.00 (CFD)

Confido (CURRENCY:CFD) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Confido token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Confido has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Confido has a market cap of $107,648.00 and $1,193.00 worth of Confido was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00762538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00174324 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Confido Token Profile

Confido was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Confido’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 tokens. Confido’s official Twitter account is @Confido_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Confido is /r/confido. The official website for Confido is confido.io.

Confido Token Trading

Confido can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Confido directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Confido must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Confido using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Confido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.