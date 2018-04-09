ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 46.3969395075848 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.94. 6,478,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,429. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $69,605.49, a P/E ratio of 101.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

