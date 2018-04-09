Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.00

News stories about Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consumer Portfolio Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7280130417314 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 16.44 and a current ratio of 16.44. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.87%. analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Chris Terry sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $371,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,349 shares in the company, valued at $26,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

