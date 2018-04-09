Continental Building (CBPX) vs. USG (USG) Financial Comparison

Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) and USG (NYSE:USG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Building and USG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building 12.23% 16.58% 8.12% USG 2.96% 13.59% 6.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Continental Building and USG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building 0 5 2 0 2.29 USG 1 9 4 0 2.21

Continental Building currently has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. USG has a consensus target price of $37.62, indicating a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Continental Building’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Building is more favorable than USG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of USG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Continental Building shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of USG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Building and USG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building $489.16 million 2.18 $59.84 million $1.33 21.39 USG $3.20 billion 1.77 $88.00 million $1.80 22.37

USG has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Building. Continental Building is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Building has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USG has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Continental Building Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc. manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. Its products are distributed through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. The UBBP segment manufactures, distributes and sells certain building products, mines raw gypsum and sells natural and synthetic gypsum throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

