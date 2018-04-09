SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) a $75.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.57 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,030. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,107.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $560,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 99,028 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Continental Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Continental Resources by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 240,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 216,432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/continental-resources-clr-pt-set-at-75-00-by-suntrust-banks-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.