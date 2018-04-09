KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,107.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.26. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $560,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 31,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,436.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156 over the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

