Critical Analysis: Daily Journal (DJCO) and The Competition

Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Daily Journal to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Daily Journal has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daily Journal’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daily Journal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daily Journal 36.72% -0.97% -0.57% Daily Journal Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daily Journal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daily Journal $41.38 million -$910,000.00 N/A Daily Journal Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.22

Daily Journal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Daily Journal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Daily Journal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Daily Journal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daily Journal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daily Journal 0 0 0 0 N/A Daily Journal Competitors 36 176 321 8 2.56

As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Daily Journal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daily Journal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Daily Journal competitors beat Daily Journal on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also offers specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company supplies case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court from a personal computer using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service for the online payment of traffic citations. It offers its software products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, such as administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

