Reviewing Stanley (NYSE:SXE) and Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) and Stanley (NYSE:SXE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enable Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley has a beta of 4.22, meaning that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Stanley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners and Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 0 4 4 0 2.50 Stanley 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Enable Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enable Midstream Partners is more favorable than Stanley.

Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Stanley does not pay a dividend. Enable Midstream Partners pays out 138.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stanley has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 15.23% 5.81% 3.78% Stanley -10.16% -12.87% -6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and Stanley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $2.80 billion 2.08 $436.00 million $0.92 14.65 Stanley $665.95 million 0.20 -$67.59 million ($0.84) -1.95

Enable Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Stanley. Stanley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enable Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners beats Stanley on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers. Its transportation and storage segment provides interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, Local distribution company (LDC) and industrial end user customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing assets in five states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated interstate and intrastate transportation and storage systems across nine states.

About Stanley

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies. The company operates 2 gas processing plants, 1 fractionation plant, and gathering and transportation pipelines in South Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Southcross Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as a general partner of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Southcross Holdings LP.

