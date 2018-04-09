Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS:GLPW) and Franklin Electric (FELE) Critical Review

Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS: GLPW) and Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Power Equipment Gr and Franklin Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Power Equipment Gr $418.59 million 0.11 -$43.61 million N/A N/A Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.70 $78.18 million $1.92 21.44

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Power Equipment Gr and Franklin Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Power Equipment Gr 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25

Franklin Electric has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Volatility and Risk

Global Power Equipment Gr has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Power Equipment Gr and Franklin Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Power Equipment Gr -17.83% -89.23% -26.71% Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65%

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Global Power Equipment Gr does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Global Power Equipment Gr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Power Equipment Gr Company Profile

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. provides custom-engineered solutions, and modification and maintenance services for customers in the energy and industrial markets worldwide. Its Mechanical Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services filter houses, inlet and exhaust systems, diverter dampers, selective catalytic reduction systems, auxiliary control skids and enclosures, expansion joints, air filtration elements, and retrofit and upgrade solutions for power generation markets. This segment also provides precision and replacement parts, filter elements, and aftermarket retrofit equipment. Its principal customers include utility-scale gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), owner/operators, and electric utilities, as well as engineering, procurement, and contractor (EPC) firms. The company's Electrical Solutions segment focuses on the custom engineering and manufacture of integrated control house systems, engine generator packages and enclosures, industrial tanks, and custom-engineered equipment skids for the energy, oil and gas, digital data storage, and electrical industries. This segment's principal customers comprise turbine and reciprocating engine OEMs, switchgear and drive OEMs, backup and distributed power providers, oil and gas midstream and downstream owner/operators, electric utilities, and EPC firms. Its Services segment provides nuclear power plant modification, maintenance, and construction services; fossil fuel, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas, and petrochemical operations modification and construction services; industrial painting and coating services; insulation services; asbestos and lead abatement services; and roofing system services. Global Power Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, and industrial applications; and electronic drives and controls are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as providing protection from various hazards, such as electric surges, over-heating, and dry wells and tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in submersible fueling system applications. Its fuel pumping systems are used principally in total system solutions for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes intelligent electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and industrial markets. The Distribution segment sells to and provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment and other brands. The company sells its products to specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Power Equipment Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Power Equipment Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.