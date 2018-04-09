Head to Head Review: Fuel Tech (FTEK) & The Competition

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Blowers & fans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fuel Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuel Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $45.17 million -$10.98 million N/A Fuel Tech Competitors $577.86 million $40.37 million 13.74

Fuel Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -23.04% -9.08% -6.57% Fuel Tech Competitors -9.45% -17.90% -7.29%

Volatility & Risk

Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fuel Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech Competitors 13 100 88 1 2.38

As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies have a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Fuel Tech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fuel Tech rivals beat Fuel Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.