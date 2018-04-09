Genworth Financial (GNW) & Aviva (AVVIY) Financial Contrast

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Genworth Financial has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviva has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Aviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and Aviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 9.85% 4.63% 0.66% Aviva N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and Aviva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.30 billion 0.17 $817.00 million $1.39 1.98 Aviva $63.97 billion 0.44 $1.93 billion $1.39 10.04

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than Genworth Financial. Genworth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Aviva pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. Aviva pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genworth Financial and Aviva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aviva 0 1 1 0 2.50

Genworth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Genworth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than Aviva.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Aviva on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff. The Mortgage Insurance Division includes the business segments, such as International Mortgage Insurance and U.S. Mortgage Insurance. The Corporate and Runoff Division includes the Runoff segment and Corporate and Other activities. In September 2013, Genworth Financial, Inc closed the sale of its Wealth Management business, including Genworth Financial Wealth Management and alternative solutions provider, the Altegris companies, to a partnership of Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. Its general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks. In addition, the company offers asset management services to third-party investors. It sells its products through a range of distribution channels, including direct sales force, intermediaries, corporate partnerships, bancassurance, and joint ventures, as well as through the telephone and Internet. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

